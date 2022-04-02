Awami League national council likely in Dec: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the party's next national council might be held in December next.

"National elections will be held in 2023 or 2024. So, the party will have to be built as more well-organised and smarter ahead of the next parliamentary polls," he said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was replying to newsmen at the book distribution ceremony for member collection of organizational units of the party at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.