Awami League picks candidates for 3rd phase municipality polls

Prothom Alo English Desk

The ruling Awami League (AL) today picked candidates for the third phase elections to 64 municipalities, reports BSS.

The names of 64 candidates were announced following a meeting of Awami League local government public representative nomination board at the prime minister’s official Ganabhaban residence here today.

Awami League candidates for municipality polls.pdf
Download

The board's president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.

Advertisement

The candidates will contest the polls in four municipalities in Rangpur division, 12 in Rajshahi, nine in Khulna, eight in Barishal, 12 in Dhaka, eight in Mymensingh, three in Sylhet and eight in Chattogram.

Earlier, the AL picked candidates for first phase elections to 25 municipalities and second phase elections to 61 municipalities.

More News

CEC and commissioners are being called thieves: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul speaking to newsmen at his Kalibari residence in Thakurgaon town on Saturday afternoon.

BNP remains in political isolation: Quader

Obaidul Quader

EC reacts to allegations of 42 eminent citizens

Election commission holds a press briefing following allegations brought about by 42 eminent citizens

Govt fooling people by talking about development: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leaders during a media briefing at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka on 22 December 2020