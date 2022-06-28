‘Awami League wants EVM in all 300 seats in next election’

Awami League wants Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) to be used in all 300 electoral constituencies in the next general election.

AL’s general secretary Obaidul Quader said this after a meeting to exchange views was held with the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday.

The EC held the dialogue on the use of EVMs in the next election at its headquarters in the city’s Agargaon.

A six-member delegation of the ruling party took part in the meeting.

“We want EVMs in all 300 constituencies. We want it from our heart and from our spirit.”