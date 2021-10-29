Awami League's call for fair election mockery: Fakhrul

"Awami League cannot tolerate dissents and criticism. They have no tolerance," the BNP senior leader said.

"Awami League is destroying the communal harmony in a planned manner. We organised a rally in front of party central office recently. When the BNP activists were returning, police swooped on them from behind and charged baton. Even leaders and activists were sued. Why are you so scare? They have no ground under their feet. The day people would take to the street, you would not find ways to flee," Fakhrul said.

Pointing a finger at the police and administration, the BNP leaders said, "You will not inflict torture on people for an anti-state party plagued with corruption. This government has taken stance against the state and the people. The Awami League government is stuffing their pockets by picking the pockets of the people. Thousands of people are becoming poorer."

Drawing attention of Swechchhasebak Dal leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "I call upon you, be organised now. With the participation of people, a tough movement has to be launched. With the national unity irrespective of political parties and opinions, this government has to be ousted and the government of the people has to be established. Elections have to be held under a neutral government. Only then we would participate in the election, otherwise not."