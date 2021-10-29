Awami League's call for fair election mockery: Fakhrul

"Our prime minister wants a free and fair election. She also wants everyone can cast their votes," Mirza Fakhrul quoted Obaidul Quader who made the statement on Thursday.
The BNP leader alleged Awami League has destroyed the entire election system.
He mentioned the situation has deteriorated to such a level that a ruling party MP in Shariatpur said he will decide who will become chairman and members in the union parishad election.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "The democracy we fought for in 1971 was dumped into the Bay of Bengal. They have established one-party BAKSAL. None can stay in the political field due to the various levels of leaders of Awami League."
"Awami League cannot tolerate dissents and criticism. They have no tolerance," the BNP senior leader said.
"Awami League is destroying the communal harmony in a planned manner. We organised a rally in front of party central office recently. When the BNP activists were returning, police swooped on them from behind and charged baton. Even leaders and activists were sued. Why are you so scare? They have no ground under their feet. The day people would take to the street, you would not find ways to flee," Fakhrul said.
Pointing a finger at the police and administration, the BNP leaders said, "You will not inflict torture on people for an anti-state party plagued with corruption. This government has taken stance against the state and the people. The Awami League government is stuffing their pockets by picking the pockets of the people. Thousands of people are becoming poorer."
Drawing attention of Swechchhasebak Dal leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "I call upon you, be organised now. With the participation of people, a tough movement has to be launched. With the national unity irrespective of political parties and opinions, this government has to be ousted and the government of the people has to be established. Elections have to be held under a neutral government. Only then we would participate in the election, otherwise not."
About the price hike of essentials, the BNP leader said, "The price of essentials is not within the purchasing power of the people. General people cannot eat properly. Pro-Awami League people only can eat. The prices of essentials are increasing everyday. There is a syndicate here. They hike prices to their wish. Awami League leaders and activists collect extortion money. This toll is being collected from trucks carrying vegetables from the northern and eastern regions."
Dhaka Mohanagar Uttor unit BNP convener Amanullah Aman said, "Awami League leaders and activists are vandalising puja mandaps at different places. BNP leaders and activists are being sued and arrested to hold them responsible for the misdeed of Awami League leaders and activists."
Swechchhasebak Dal acting president Mustafizur Rahman presided over the human chain. BNP leaders including standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud spoke at the human chain.