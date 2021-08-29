Awami League’s income falls by Tk 110m

The ruling Awami League’s income has fallen by Tk 16.9 million in 2020 than the corresponding period of 2019, according to the party's annual financial report.

The total income of the party stands at Tk 13.3 million in 2020. The income has decreased by 51 per cent.

The financial report submitted to the election commission on Sunday said the party spent a total of Tk 99.4 million in 2020.