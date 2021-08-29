Awami League’s income falls by Tk 110m

As per the electoral code of conduct, it is mandatory to submit an annual financial report every year. In accordance with the law, the annual financial report of 2020 were due by June 2021. But the party appealed for an extension of the deadline which was granted.
About the decline of income, the party says the income has decreased due to the fall in sales of nomination papers.
Besides, income could not be raised through councils. In 2019, councils were one of the major sources of income for Awami League.
Despite the decline of income, the ruling party’s expenditure has increased by Tk 17.3 million. That means the annual expenditure of the party has increased by 21 per cent.
Awami League had a surplus of Tk 3.9 million in 2020. With this, the ruling party had a total of Tk 57.3 million in their fund.
Awami League’s publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap submitted the financial report to the EC on Sunday noon.
Earlier, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) submitted their annual financial report to EC last week.