BNP does ill politics capitalising on people's sufferings: Quader

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is doing evil politics capitalising on the sufferings of people caused due to the world crisis, reports BSS.

"Without understanding the reality of the world crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the leaders and workers of BNP are making evil attempts politically capitalizing on the sufferings of the people," he said.

The incumbent AL leader said these in a statement protesting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's misleading, baseless and politically-motivated remarks.