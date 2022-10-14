BNP does ill politics capitalising on people's sufferings: Quader

Noting that the ongoing crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war is global, he said all the countries across the globe are dealing with this crisis and looking for ways to get rid of it if the crisis deepens in the days to come.
Responding to the demand of BNP Secretary General Fakhrul over the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this reason (crisis), Quader asked him:" Will the prime ministers of all the countries across the globe resign for the ongoing crisis?
"Although this global crisis is not caused by us, it has affected the country as Bangladesh is not an isolated island," he said.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, advised the countrymen to take precautionary measures in advance alongside producing more food in the country as the World Bank is thinking that the global recession would occur in the next year, he added.
In response to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's another statement that the government will fall through the movement, Quader said that for more than a decade, BNP general secretary has been saying this to cheer up their disappointed leaders and activists.
Mentioning that 'Vulture's curse doesn't make a cow die', he said the government will not fall with the desire of BNP.