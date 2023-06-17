Stay 'in the field till illegal govt toppled': Fakhrul tells party men

It is high time to fight back against injustice, that's why even in his advanced age, he stays in the field to topple the government, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

“Today is the time to stand up against injustice. So, even in my old age, I have come into the movement to overthrow the government,” he said.

Fakhrul said this on Friday while addressing a protest rally demanding Khaleda Zia's release and repealing false verdict against BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Dhaka city BNP convener Amanullah Aman at Sirajganj Islamia Government College ground on Friday afternoon.