Stay 'in the field till illegal govt toppled': Fakhrul tells party men

It is high time to fight back against injustice, that's why even in his advanced age, he stays in the field to topple the government, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
Fakhrul said this on Friday while addressing a protest rally demanding Khaleda Zia's release and repealing false verdict against BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and Dhaka city BNP convener Amanullah Aman at Sirajganj Islamia Government College ground on Friday afternoon.
He said all the leaders and activists from the field level will have to stand with the people in the anti-government movement.
Mirza Fakhrul said if the upcoming election won't be fair, they will not be able to enter America again. “That is why leaders and activists will have to stay on the streets to stop Awami League’s vote theft”
“A free and fair election is not possible under this government. Bangladesh needs a neutral caretaker government to make its election free and fair,” he said.
The BNP leader said, “We pay money to buy coal, but this government is cheating people by buying coal in due and laundering thousands of crores abroad.”
Addressing the administration, he said the Awami League government is not the last government of this country and more governments will be formed in future.
“Therefore, everyone has to perform the right duties from their respective places,” he said.
He urged the police to continue their cooperation like today's rally in the coming days.
Presided over by district BNP president and former MP Romana Mahmud, the rally was attended by BNP central committee's Rajshahi division in-charge organizing secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, district BNP general secretary Saidur Rahman Bachchu, BNP's International affairs assistant secretary Barrister Rumeen Farhana and many others.