AB Party’s peaceful rally attacked

A protest rally of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at Bijoynagar area in the city came under police attack today.

The AB Party was holding the rally demanding resignation of the government, and election under an interim polls-time government to hold a free, fair, credible and inclusive election, said a press release.

Moments before the rally closing, the meeting came under heavy handed attacks from police with lethal weapons, said the press release.

AB Party condemned indiscriminate and unprovoked use of lethal weapons like rubber bullets and live ammunitions which were simply unwarranted for.