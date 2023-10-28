AB Party’s peaceful rally attacked

A protest rally of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at Bijoynagar area in the city came under police attack today.
The AB Party was holding the rally demanding resignation of the government, and election under an interim polls-time government to hold a free, fair, credible and inclusive election, said a press release.
Moments before the rally closing, the meeting came under heavy handed attacks from police with lethal weapons, said the press release.
AB Party condemned indiscriminate and unprovoked use of lethal weapons like rubber bullets and live ammunitions which were simply unwarranted for.
Presiding over the the protest meeting, AB Party’s convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury said Awami League killed tens of thousands, imprisoned millions of opposition activists over last fifteen years only to stay in power.
The party’s member secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju said that this autocratic government had surpassed all the records over corruption, robbery, loots, plunder and human rights violations.
He said, "This regime had oppressed tens of thousands of religious scholars, dispossessed Hindu minorities of their ancestral homes and properties; destroyed the sanctity of our constitution for last 15 years."
AB party’s joint convener Abdul Wahab Minar said although government cannot handle public health issues like dengue pandemic but continuously carrying out crackdown on opposition forces.
Another joint convener Tajul Islam said, the regime came back to its old oppressive form. Police shamefully attacked the peaceful protesters indiscriminately wounding hundreds including dozens from AB Party.
AB Party’s joint member secretaries Asaduzzaman Fuaad and Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, among others, spoke at the event while the party's senior assistant member secretary Anwar Sadat Tutul moderated the meeting;