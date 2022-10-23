Vandalism at Khulna railway station: 170 BNP leaders, activists sued

At that time, BNP workers threw bricks at the police and broke the glass of the station door.
Around 11:30am, BNP activists coming from different parts of the country got into “a fight amongst themselves” and vandalized some window glasses at the station, Khulna station master Manik Chandra Sarkar said.
When police came to the spot after being informed, BNP activists threw brick chips and vandalised more doors and windows of the station, he said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan police Sonali Sen said police didn’t obstruct anyone and tried to handle the situation patiently.