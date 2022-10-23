Vandalism at Khulna railway station: 170 BNP leaders, activists sued

Around 170 BNP leaders and activists have been sued in connection with vandalism at the railway station in Khulna during the party’s divisional rally, UNB reports.

Station master Manik Chandra Sarkar filed an FIR at Khulna railway police station on Saturday night, said Md Khabir Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

BNP activists clashed with police at Khulna Railway Station Saturday noon, alleging that they were being obstructed from joining the party’s divisional rally.