Politics

Vandalism at Khulna railway station: 170 BNP leaders, activists sued

Prothom Alo English Desk
Vandalism at Khulna railway station: 170 BNP leaders, activists suedUNB

Around 170 BNP leaders and activists have been sued in connection with vandalism at the railway station in Khulna during the party’s divisional rally, UNB reports.

Station master Manik Chandra Sarkar filed an FIR at Khulna railway police station on Saturday night, said Md Khabir Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

BNP activists clashed with police at Khulna Railway Station Saturday noon, alleging that they were being obstructed from joining the party’s divisional rally.

At that time, BNP workers threw bricks at the police and broke the glass of the station door.

Around 11:30am, BNP activists coming from different parts of the country got into “a fight amongst themselves” and vandalized some window glasses at the station, Khulna station master Manik Chandra Sarkar said.

When police came to the spot after being informed, BNP activists threw brick chips and vandalised more doors and windows of the station, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan police Sonali Sen said police didn’t obstruct anyone and tried to handle the situation patiently.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment