Fair election impossible under partisan government: AB Party tells US delegation

The Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party has told the pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) that no free, fair, participatory and credible election can take place under any partisan government, said a press release.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute are conducting this state-funded independent and neutral pre-election assessment mission (PEAM).

The delegation included Karl F Inderfurth, former assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs under Clinton administration; Bonnie Glick, former deputy USAID administrator; Maria Chin Abdullah, former member of the Malaysia House of Representatives; Jamil Jaffer, former associate counsel to former US president George W Bush at the White House; Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI regional director for Asia-Pacific; and Johanna Kao, IRI senior director, Asia-Pacific Division.