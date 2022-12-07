Vote for boat: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her call to the countrymen to vote for boat, saying that the next national election would be held in the first week of January 2024.

"After 2023, in the first week of January 2024, the next national election would be held. In this election, I seek your (countrymen) vote for our electoral symbol boat," The Premier said addressing a grand public rally at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, organised by the Cox's Bazar District Awami League on Wednesday.

Seeking ballots for the boat, she urged the crowd to make a commitment by raising their hands that they would give the mandate for the boat.

"Will you (the crowd) vote for the boat? Make a promise to vote for the boat by raising your hands," she added.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, said that you people have given your vote for the boat and the present government has carried out development not only in Cox's Bazar, but also across the country.

She said that desired development of the country has been possible as the Awami League government is in power for three consecutive terms and Bangladesh has become a developing nation.

Expressing gratitude to the countrymen, she called upon all to vote in favour of Awami League again.

With Cox's Bazar district AL president (acting) Advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury in the chair, AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud and AL central leaders also spoke on the occasion.

At the outset of the rally, the prime minister inaugurated 29 development projects and laid the foundation stones of four schemes involving TK 19.63 billion.