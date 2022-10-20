Govt did not obstruct BNP rallies, assisted them: Quader

He made it clear that neither the government, nor the ruling party has ever created obstacles to the BNP rallies and will never do so.
The Awami League general secretary placed a question as to why the venue of the BNP rally in Chattogram was not filled with people when there was no transport strike.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has complained that the latest transport strike has been called to prevent the rally in Khulna.
When his attention was drawn to the complaint, Quader said the government or Awami League has not interfered there either, nor will they. The transport owners and workers called the strike.
What can the government or the ruling party do if they feel insecure for their workers and vehicles, he asked.