Govt did not obstruct BNP rallies, assisted them: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the government has created no barriers to the grand rallies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), rather it is providing cooperation.

But the BNP leaders are trying to portray Awami League as an opponent to their rallies through fabricated statements, he said in a press briefing at the Shetu Bhaban on Thursday.

Quader also said BNP claims the government to have failed when their rallies become crowded. On the flip side, when the rallies are less crowded, they raise allegations against the government of creating barriers.