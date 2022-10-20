Politics

Govt did not obstruct BNP rallies, assisted them: Quader

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul QuaderBSS

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the government has created no barriers to the grand rallies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), rather it is providing cooperation.

But the BNP leaders are trying to portray Awami League as an opponent to their rallies through fabricated statements, he said in a press briefing at the Shetu Bhaban on Thursday.

Quader also said BNP claims the government to have failed when their rallies become crowded. On the flip side, when the rallies are less crowded, they raise allegations against the government of creating barriers.

He made it clear that neither the government, nor the ruling party has ever created obstacles to the BNP rallies and will never do so.

The Awami League general secretary placed a question as to why the venue of the BNP rally in Chattogram was not filled with people when there was no transport strike.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has complained that the latest transport strike has been called to prevent the rally in Khulna.

When his attention was drawn to the complaint, Quader said the government or Awami League has not interfered there either, nor will they. The transport owners and workers called the strike.

What can the government or the ruling party do if they feel insecure for their workers and vehicles, he asked.

