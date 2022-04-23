Badi beats up two Awami League men this time

Former member of parliament of the ruling Awami League Abdur Rahman Badi has reportedly beaten up two leaders of the party's Teknaf municipal unit in Cox's Bazar during an extended meeting of the unit on Friday afternoon.

This accusation against Abdur Rahman Badi was made by Teknaf municipal Awami League vice president Mohammad Yusuf and municipal Awami League joint general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Bhutto. They are brothers-in-law. And Mohammad Yusuf is a cousin of former MP Abdur Rahman Badi.

The two assaulted men alleged that when they opposed a statement of Abdur Rahman at the extended meeting, he reacted angrily and beat them up. Abdur Rahman, however, denied the allegation and said he had come down from the stage to stop a fist fight.