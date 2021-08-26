Bangabandhu was victim of domestic, foreign conspiracies: Amu

The AL leader said that Ziaur Rahman had politically rehabilitated and patronised the assassins of Bangabandhu in 1975 and in the same way, Begum Khaleda Zia had fulfilled their agenda by making the killers ministers.
He said that today those, who want to distort the history of the liberation war in order to establish Khaleda Zia, are the bearers of Pakistan’s ideology in the guise of wise people.
AL advisory council member Tofail Ahmed said Bangabandhu was not only the leader of Bangladesh but also the leader of the oppressed people of the world.
In the absence of Bangabandhu, the country will move forward on the path under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s worthy daughter and the incumbent prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) president Hasanul Haq Inu said the BNP and Jamaat were carrying out the politics of killing and murder.
They are conspiring to overthrow an elected government, he said, adding that they have no right to do politics in this country.
AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said Ziaur Rahman was an agent of Pakistan in the guise of a freedom fighter.
By stopping the trial of Bangabandhu’s assassination through law, rehabilitating their political ideology and sending them abroad, Ziaur Rahman had proved that he was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu, he added.
Awami League liberation war affairs secretary advocate Mrinal Kanti Das conducted the discussion.
Workers Party of Bangladesh’s general secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Jatiya Party (JP) general secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam and chairman of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari were also present, among others.