Bangabandhu was victim of domestic, foreign conspiracies: Amu

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) advisory council member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Wednesday said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had to give his life as a victim of domestic and foreign conspiracies, reports BSS.

“It was not an assassination for personal reason; rather it is purely a political assassination. Once the commission of inquiry is formed, all the truth of behind the scene will come out,” he said.

Amu was addressing a virtual discussion of 14-party alliance on the occasion of National Mourning Day.