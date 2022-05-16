Bangladesh to face food shortage: BNP warns

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday warned that the country is going to face an acute crisis due to shortage of food and soaring prices of daily essentials.

“The entire nation is passing their days amid serious anxiety. Bangladesh will plunge into serious crisis,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office he also expressed concern that Bangladesh is moving towards ‘bankruptcy’.