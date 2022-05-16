Politics

Bangladesh to face food shortage: BNP warns

UNB
Dhaka
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi File photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday warned that the country is going to face an acute crisis due to shortage of food and soaring prices of daily essentials.

“The entire nation is passing their days amid serious anxiety. Bangladesh will plunge into serious crisis,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Naya Paltan central office he also expressed concern that Bangladesh is moving towards ‘bankruptcy’.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The situation in Bangladesh can be more critical than in Sri Lanka. The people of the country won’t even find peace by crying silently amid a dire economic situation,” the BNP leader said.

He also said the condition of the people in the country is miserable as the prices of daily necessities are going up very quickly.

“Wheat can’t be imported as the major countries have stopped its export. It will be impossible for ordinary people to buy flour after some days amid the abnormal rise in rice prices and the disappearance of soybean oil,” Rizvi said.

Advertisement

He slammed the government for what he said its failure to stop the price hikes in daily essentials due to the foul play of business syndicates.

“Bangladesh is in a deep crisis of all kinds of food products. The paddy fields in a large area of Bangladesh have gone under water caused by onrush of water from the upstream and the damage of different dams, leaving farmers in a miserable situation,” the BNP leader observed.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement