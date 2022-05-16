Bangladesh to face food shortage: BNP warns

“The situation in Bangladesh can be more critical than in Sri Lanka. The people of the country won’t even find peace by crying silently amid a dire economic situation,” the BNP leader said.
He also said the condition of the people in the country is miserable as the prices of daily necessities are going up very quickly.
“Wheat can’t be imported as the major countries have stopped its export. It will be impossible for ordinary people to buy flour after some days amid the abnormal rise in rice prices and the disappearance of soybean oil,” Rizvi said.
He slammed the government for what he said its failure to stop the price hikes in daily essentials due to the foul play of business syndicates.
“Bangladesh is in a deep crisis of all kinds of food products. The paddy fields in a large area of Bangladesh have gone under water caused by onrush of water from the upstream and the damage of different dams, leaving farmers in a miserable situation,” the BNP leader observed.