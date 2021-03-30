'BCL leader' resigns after posting FB status supporting Hefazat

Till 4:00pm Tuesday, Hafiz Majed’s Facebook post has been shared 30 times and has received 135 comments and 265 likes.

When attempts were made to contact Zakiganj pourashava Chhatra League president Nurul Amin over mobile phone regarding this resignation through a Facebook post, his phone was found turned off.

The pourashava Chhatra League general secretary Tanzim Shahriar told Prothom Alo, in 2019 committees were made in the pourashava wards with three posts of president, general secretary and organising secretary. Hafiz Majed was given responsibility at the time as president of Ward 5.

Hafiz Majed’s father was the general secretary of the ward Awami League. There had been a through checking before appointing Hafiz Majed, in order to keep away intruders. After his father's death, he took over the family and went to work in Saudi Arabia towards the beginning of last year. According to the organisation’s constitution, he was not supposed to have been in any post of the party then.

Tanzim Shahriar said, if Hafiz Majed thinks he is still in any party position even while outside of the country, he is mistaken. Even though not in the party, he could have just posted this status to make his post go viral on social media, Shahriar added