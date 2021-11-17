BCL men swoop on Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders

Gono Odhikar Parishad convener Reza Kibria and member secretary Nurul Haque Nur came under attack at noon on Wednesday while paying respects to the graveyard of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani at his 45th death anniversary at Santosh in Tangail.

The attack—allegedly carried out by Maulana Bhashani Science and Technology University unit Bangladesh Chharta League (BCL)—has left 25 leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad injured, claimed Shakiluzzaman, joint convener of the Parishad.