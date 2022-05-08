Beat the criminals to death, I’ll take responsibility: MP Ibrahim

HM Ibrahim, the ruling party’s MP from Noakhali-1 constituency, has ordered the locals to beat the criminals to death. He said he was prepared to take the responsibility for this.

The MP made these remarks while addressing a meeting at the playground of Muhuriganj High School in Deoti union of Noakhali’s Sonaimuri upazila in remembrance of late Delowar Hossain, former president of district Awami League.

A 53-second video of his speech went viral on social media on Saturday night. Ibrahim’s local oppositions have strongly condemned the speech. They say the law and order may deteriorate in the area after such a speech from the local MP. Inspired by his speech, many may turn over enthusiastic and take matters into their own hands.