Rowshan-GM Quader part ways again

Separate iftar parties
Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad on Thursday announced that his mother and opposition leader in parliament Rowshan Ershad will arrange an iftar party for diplomats and dignitaries. He made the announcement while speaking as chief guest at a programme of ‘JaPa’ at the opposition leader’s temporary office in Gulshan. The meeting also decided to hold a discussion meeting marking Independence Day at an auditorium in Gulshan on 27 March.
JaPa sources said the party arranges an iftar party in honour of diplomats and dignitaries every year. The party would hold its iftar this year at Hotel Radisson on 2 April. In this circumstance, holding a separate iftar party by Rowshan gives the party leaders and activists a wrong message. There is also a question inside the party as to why the two leaders are holding separate programmes. Many leaders and activists of the party think that Rowshan is going to take a similar stance against GM Quader as he took once against Ershad.
JaPa secretary general Md Mujibul Haque told Prothom Alo, “She is the leader of opposition and we respect her. But we are not concerned over what some persons expelled from the party make her do. Jatiya Party leaders-activists are united under GM Quader.” JaPa sources said some expelled and former leaders of the party are behind the recent activities of Rowshan. Rangpur-3 constituency’s lawmaker and JaPa’s joint secretary general Saad Ershad is playing a major role behind the activities of Rowshan. In last week, Saad went to anniversary event of a Bangla national daily newspaper where JaPa chairman GM Quader went too. Many who accompanied Saad at the event were expelled from JaPa in the past by GM Quader. Among them was Kazi Mamunur Rashid who tried to roll out a new party with Bidisha Siddique recently. Mamun even sent a death threat to GM Quader’s phone.
Asked why Rowshan is going to arrange a separate iftar party, Saad Ershad said he cannot say anything on the matter. However, he also, asked can’t the opposition leader issue invitations?
Differences over the election?
Many insider of JaPa said they think the difference between Rowshan and GM Quader might intensify in the run up to the next general election. JaPa’s rift came to the fore when Rowshan called the national council of the party. Some expelled and former JaPa leaders have been active centering Rowshan. Two of them filed cases challenging GM Quader’s leadership. After that, GM Quader was prevented from performing the duties of party chairman for three months due to the temporary ban of the court. He then became active in politics again.
Rowshan Ershad was contacted several times for a comment on this issue. She did not pick up calls and neither responded to the SMS sent to her mobile phone.
Insiders said although JaPa’s unity remains intact as of now, the rift between two top leaders has impacted the party activists at all levels.
GM Quader wants the party to remain united. He in principle believes that the ruling Awami League government is an authoritarian one and a free election cannot be held with such a government in power. But Rowshan's stance is opposite. She has already declared that JaPa will take part in the next general election under Awami League government. Such a stance of Rowshan has left the top leadership of the party in an uncomfortable situation.
JaPa chairman GM Quader thinks the effort to create a rift in the party is meant to debilitate JaPa. He told Prothom Alo, “A certain quarter wants to use some persons who are also ready to be used. But I’m not sure how successful the process will be.”
It is already evident that the two top leaders of JaPa have taken opposite views on the next general election. It remains to be seen how far this rift would impact the party.