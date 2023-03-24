Rowshan-GM Quader part ways again

Rowshan Ershad and GM Quader, two top leaders of Jatiya Party (JaPa), hold separate events marking the birth anniversary of the party founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad. Now they are also holding the iftar event separately.

Holding separate events bears testimony that the gulf between Rowshan and GM Quader still remains in place. The rift is likely to intensify further ahead of the next general election.

Rowshan attended none of the four programmes JaPa organised marking Ershad’s birthday. She held a separate event at the Gulshan residence. JaPa sources said Rowshan and her son Saad Ershad were asked to join the events arranged by the party instead of holding a separate event but they didn’t comply.

JaPa sources said that while relations between the two leaders are not very bad, they not very good either. Rowshan is going slow and Quader is carrying out his duties as chairman after the court injunction.

Rowshan came back in Bangladesh after a protracted stay abroad for treatment. Rowshan and Quader met several times since then. The JaPa sources at that time claimed the two leaders have buried the hatchet. Many observers now think the separate programmes on Ershad’s birthday and iftar party give an inkling that all is not well between Rowshan and GM Quader, the wife and the younger brother of the late HM Ershad.