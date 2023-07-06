BNP plans to make next general election voter-less: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is involved in conspiracies and ill efforts to make the next general election voter-less.

"The spontaneous participation of the people in recent elections, including in the city corporation polls, proves that they have great interests in elections," he said in a statement.

Quader said even though BNP and its allies did not participate in those elections, the voter turnout was over 50 per cent.

The country's people have turned away from BNP and the party has lost public support, he added.