AB Party expresses solidarity with RMG workers, demands Tk 25,000 as wages

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, has expressed solidarity with the RMG workers who are demonstrating for over a week demanding a wage hike and improving working conditions.

Their solidarity was expressed at a media briefing at the party office in Bijoynagar on Wednesday evening.

Joint convenors Abdul Wahab Minar, lawyer Tajul Islam and joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad also spoke at the briefing.

Minar said, 82 per cent of our export earning comes from RMG sector, yet millions of workers who are largely women and girls have been heavily underpaid.

"We express our solidarity with the protesting workers for better pay and improved working conditions. We demand that the minimum living wage should be Tk 25,000 per month considering the high cost of living," he added.