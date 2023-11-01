AB Party expresses solidarity with RMG workers, demands Tk 25,000 as wages

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, has expressed solidarity with the RMG workers who are demonstrating for over a week demanding a wage hike and improving working conditions.
Their solidarity was expressed at a media briefing at the party office in Bijoynagar on Wednesday evening.
Joint convenors Abdul Wahab Minar, lawyer Tajul Islam and joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad also spoke at the briefing.
Minar said, 82 per cent of our export earning comes from RMG sector, yet millions of workers who are largely women and girls have been heavily underpaid.
"We express our solidarity with the protesting workers for better pay and improved working conditions. We demand that the minimum living wage should be Tk 25,000 per month considering the high cost of living," he added.
Tajul Islam said, AB Party cannot but agree with the protesting workers for their rightful demand.
"We strongly condemn the heavy handed response by the industrial police killing three workers and injuring hundreds. It is absolutely impossible to live on $100 a month amidst continuous price hike and super inflation," he added.
Asaduzzaman Fuaad, while addressing the international community, diplomats and development partners in particular, said that it is in the interest of the industry to sit down with all the stakeholders including industry owners, trade unions and protesting workers to reach an amicable and pragmatic solution.
Forcing almost five million workers to live in modern day slavery cannot be a just and fair option for our economy.