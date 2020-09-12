BNP activists clash on Gulshan office premises

Activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party clashed on the party chairman’s Gulshan office premises on Saturday while interviews of nomination seekers for the upcoming by-polls in four parliamentary seats were going on.

Witnesses said supporters of four nomination seekers of two Dhaka city constituencies in the upcoming by-polls locked horns more than once.

Supporters of Dhaka-5 constituency’s nomination seekers Nabiullah Nabi and Salahuddin Ahmed first engaged in clashes.