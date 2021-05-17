BNP against giving magistracy power to police: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday opposed the government’s reported move to give police the magistracy power to force people to wear masks as he thinks it may boomerang, causing harassment to common people.

"This government has turned the country into a police state. Police are now being given magistracy power to control the pandemic, which will be a boomerang as we know what the police will do. It’ll only help increase the harassment of common people,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the comment while talking to reporters at his local residence in the district town.