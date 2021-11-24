BNP announces 8-day programme

The programmes include demonstration, rally, human chain, doa mahfil and silent procession. BNP, Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, Muktijoddha Dal and Mohila Dal will observe the programmes from 25 November to 4 December.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.
The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
They said Khaleda needs advanced treatment abroad immediately as she is also suffering from critical cardiac, kidney and liver problems, high blood sugar and low hemoglobin level.
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.