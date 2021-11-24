Politics

Khaleda’s treatment abroad

BNP announces 8-day programme

Prothom Alo English Desk
BNP and its associate bodies have taken up an eight-day programme to force the government for allowing its chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced medical treatment, reports UNB.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

The programmes include demonstration, rally, human chain, doa mahfil and silent procession. BNP, Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, Muktijoddha Dal and Mohila Dal will observe the programmes from 25 November to 4 December.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They said Khaleda needs advanced treatment abroad immediately as she is also suffering from critical cardiac, kidney and liver problems, high blood sugar and low hemoglobin level.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

