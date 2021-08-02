BNP announces convening committee for Dhaka North, South

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has approved the 47-membered committee for Dhaka North and 49-membered for Dhaka South units.
BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh confirmed the development to the media on Monday.
The fresh committees dropped the presidents—Habib Un Nabi in South and Adbul Kaiyum in North—from their responsibilities.
Aman was the former president of Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP, while Abdus Salam was the member secretary of Dhaka city BNP. Now, both of them are the members of BNP’s advisory committee.
Rafiqul Islam and footballer Aminul Haque have been made member secretaries of Dhaka North and Dhaka South units respectively.