BNP announces two-day demo

BNP on Thursday announced a two-day demonstration programme protesting what it said an 'evil effort' to repeal the party founder Ziaur Rahman's Bir Uttam gallantry title, reports UNB.
Party standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.
As part of the programmes, he said the party leaders and activists will stage demonstrations and hold rallies in all the metropolitan cities, including Dhaka, on Saturday.
Besides, Mosharraf said the party's all-district units will observe similar programmes the following day.
"BNP standing committee strongly condemns and protests the government's political malpractice of snatching the Bir Uttam title of Ziaur Rahman. We urge the country's people to raise their voice against such unjust, irrational and intentional evil efforts," he said.
Mosharraf also called upon BNP leaders and activists to make their protest programme on Saturday and Sunday a success with their spontaneous participation.
Meanwhile, the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) at meeting on Tuesday discussed the ways to revoke the gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman for 'violating' the constitution, 'abetting' the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in escaping the country.
The meeting also agreed to repeal then state-given awards to Bangabandhu's four convicted killers Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Mosleh Uddin and Rashed Chowdhury.
According to the media reports, a probe body of Jamuka will meet soon to look into the legal aspects of removing the gallantry titles given to Ziaur Rahman and the four killers of Bangabandhu.
Bir Uttam, the second-highest award for individual gallantry in Bangladesh, was conferred on Ziaur Rahman for his contributions to the Liberation War as a sector commander.