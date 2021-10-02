BNP apprehends big defeat in next election: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP's weapon of movement got rusted and their so-called surge in movement has turned into ebb-tide.

He said this at a press conference at his official residence in the capital.

About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that the government fears surge of public support in favour of BNP, Quader said Mirza Fakhrul every day presents newer information and sometimes his comments even supersede imagination.