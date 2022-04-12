BNP arranges iftar for diplomats

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahamn also virtually addressed the programme, thanking the foreign envoys for joining the programme.
A munajat was offered before the iftar seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country and the welfare of its people.
Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan, US ambassador Peter Haas, Swedish ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde, Turkish ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan took iftar with Mirza Fakhrul and BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain sitting at the same table.
Besides, British high commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, Indian high commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard, Norwegian ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen and diplomats from some other countries, the European Union and the representatives from the UNHCR, UNDP, NDI and Democracy International participated in the programme.
Educationists AFM Yusuf Haider, Prof Dilara Choudhury, Prof Mahbub Ullah, Prof Borhan Uddin, Prof Sukomal Barua, former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Inqilab editor AMM Bahauddin, BNP standing committee members Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, vice-chairmen Abdullah Al Noman, Shahjahan Omar, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Abdul Awal Mintoo, M Shahjahan, Mir Nasir, Ahmed Azam Khan, AZM Zahid Hossain and Netai Roy Chowdhury among others, were present.