BNP arranges iftar for diplomats

BNP hosted an iftar party on Tuesday at a hotel in the capital in honour of foreign diplomats working in Bangladesh.

Ambassadors, high commissioners, mission chiefs, charge d’ affaires and other envoys from different countries attended the iftar.

Before the iftar, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir exchanged pleasantries with the guests at the party.

In brief address, he said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia used to host an ifatr for foreign diplomats during Ramadan every year. “But she is now under house arrest.”

Fakhrul urged all to try for complete release of Khaleda Zia from jail and for the restoration of democracy in the country.