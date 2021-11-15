BNP begins 41-day programme against price hike of fuel, essentials

BNP on Monday launched a 41-day programme to create public opinion against the price hike of daily essentials, diesel and kerosene, reports UNB.

Senior leaders of the party's Dhaka south and north units inaugurated the programme around 10:50am by distributing leaflets among the pedestrians in front of the party’s central office in the city’s Nayapaltan area.

Though there was no obstruction by law enforcers, the BNP leaders concluded the leaflet distribution programme only by 13 minutes.

Later talking to reporters, Dhaka north city unit BNP convener Amanullah Aman said, “Our party has taken a 41-day leaflet distribution programme. The programme was inaugurated centrally by Dhaka north and south city units today (Monday).”