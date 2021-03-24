BNP blames govt for virus surge

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the coronavirus transmission rate is increasing alarmingly in Bangladesh due to the government's "failure" to take necessary measures to tackle it, reports UNB.

"Coronavirus has now been spreading fast, though the prime minister was awarded for containing it. The virus cases are increasing again as the government has not done all the necessary works to control it," he said.



The BNP leader came up with the remarks at a discussion programme arranged by pro-BNP student leaders of Ducsu and All Party Students Unity (Apsu) of the 90s at the Jatiya Press Club, marking 24 March a 'black day' as military ruler HM Ershad grabbed power in a coup on that day in 1982.



Fakhrul said the Covid-infected people are struggling for treatment due to the crisis of ICU beds in hospitals.

"Why has such a crisis has been created? What have you (govt) done over the last one year?"

