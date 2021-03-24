BNP blames govt for virus surge

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that the coronavirus transmission rate is increasing alarmingly in Bangladesh due to the government's "failure" to take necessary measures to tackle it, reports UNB.
"Coronavirus has now been spreading fast, though the prime minister was awarded for containing it. The virus cases are increasing again as the government has not done all the necessary works to control it," he said.
The BNP leader came up with the remarks at a discussion programme arranged by pro-BNP student leaders of Ducsu and All Party Students Unity (Apsu) of the 90s at the Jatiya Press Club, marking 24 March a 'black day' as military ruler HM Ershad grabbed power in a coup on that day in 1982.
Fakhrul said the Covid-infected people are struggling for treatment due to the crisis of ICU beds in hospitals.
"Why has such a crisis has been created? What have you (govt) done over the last one year?"
He also said people are not wearing masks and maintaining health safety rules as the government could not motivate them to do so through raising awareness.
"I went to Singapore for treatment a few days ago where people are not asked to wear masks. All wear masks there as they know they've to face a $500 fine for not using masks," Fakhrul said.
He regretted that the people in Bangladesh are showing apathy to use the mask as the government has "failed" to make them aware of its importance through an effective campaign.
The BNP leader said there are various speculations about the coronavirus vaccine. "But we've never said anything against the vaccine. We're surely in favour of it as we know this virus can't be prevented without the vaccine."
About the recent communal attack in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila, he said the communal harmony has been ruined through the incident.
He slammed Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader for blaming BNP for the attack even after a Jubo League leader was arrested in connection with the incident.
"The communal riots and attacks and the destruction of communal harmony all these happened during the rule of Awami League," Fakhrul claimed.
Voicing concern over the deadly fire incident in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp, Fakhrul said it has become difficult for a country like Bangladesh to keep 1.2 million Rohingyas and feed them and keep them well.
Fakhrul urged the government to intensify its diplomatic efforts for sending Rohingyas back to their motherland in Myanmar.