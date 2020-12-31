There’s no autocracy in Bangladesh: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is the flag-bearer of destructive politics in the country, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“Those who didn’t want the independence of the country are now wanting the destruction of the country,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises in the capital.

Quader said those who had brought independence for the country are now working relentlessly for building the nation as a prosperous one.

He said BNP’s negative politics is the key barrier on the road to flourishing of democracy.

About the remarks of BNP leaders that the government is destroying democracy and economy, Quader said BNP earlier could see nothing but negativity and now they can see only destruction.