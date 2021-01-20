BNP candidate’s campaign ‘attacked, shots fired’

A rally of BNP's Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayoral candidate Shahadat Hossain reportedly came under attack on Wednesday evening at city’s Bakolia area, reports UNB.

At least, 12 activists have been injured in the clash. The BNP has held the Jubo and Chhatra League responsible for carrying out the attack.

Denying the allegation, however, Chhatra League and police claim that BNP-affiliated Jubo Dal was behind the attack.

Mayoral candidate Shahadat's media cell member secretary Idris Ali said Emdadul Haq Badsha, Jubo Dal's metropolitan unit organising secretary, led the electioneering at Bakolia DC road. After the electioneering, a rally was held at Bolihat in Bakolia, where the assault occurred.