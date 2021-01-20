BNP candidate’s campaign ‘attacked, shots fired’

A rally of BNP's Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayoral candidate Shahadat Hossain reportedly came under attack on Wednesday evening at city’s Bakolia area, reports UNB.
At least, 12 activists have been injured in the clash. The BNP has held the Jubo and Chhatra League responsible for carrying out the attack.
Denying the allegation, however, Chhatra League and police claim that BNP-affiliated Jubo Dal was behind the attack.
Mayoral candidate Shahadat's media cell member secretary Idris Ali said Emdadul Haq Badsha, Jubo Dal's metropolitan unit organising secretary, led the electioneering at Bakolia DC road. After the electioneering, a rally was held at Bolihat in Bakolia, where the assault occurred.
The wounded Jubo Dal leaders are Md Nuruddin, Md Yunus, Md Nayan, Md Ibrahim, Md Rashed, Md Farid, SM Rubel, Md Amir and Md Azad.
Badsha said a group of sticks-wielding attackers led by local Chhatra League leader Enamul Haq Manik and Imran attacked our rally.
"At least four rounds of shots were fired during the attack," the Jubo Dal leader said.
"About 15 of our men were injured." They also attacked the house of Jubo Dal leader Yunus and kept him besieged, Badsha said. Bakolia Police Station's in-charge Ruhul Amin said four or five men were injured in the clash.
The CCC election is scheduled for 27 January. A total of 236 aspirants are contesting the polls, including seven mayoral candidates. There are 1,938,706 voters in the city corporation area.