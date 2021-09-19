BNP central leaders to hold talks with grassroots leaders: Fakhrul

After discussions with senior leaders to determine the party's plan of action, BNP central leaders will now hold a series of talks with leaders at the grassroots.

These discussions will commence on Tuesday and carry on up till Thursday.

During a press briefing held at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Sunday afternoon, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir informed the media of this decision taken by the BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday.