BNP central leaders to hold talks with grassroots leaders: Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general said that there had been an exchange of views during the series of discussions of the party's national executive committee on 14, 15 and 16 September. It has been decided to hold meetings with the remaining leaders on 21, 22 and 23 September.
When asked if meetings would be held with the grassroots leaders, outside of the central committee, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, they will also be present at this three-day meeting.
BNP top leaders held closed door meetings for three straight days from 14 September with the party's vice chairman, the chairperson's advisory council, joint secretary general, organising secretary and leaders of the affiliated organisations. The party's acting chief listened to the views of the leaders on the present situation of the country and how the party should proceed.
After the sixth council held on 19 March 2016, the number of members of the central executive committee formed under Khaleda Zia's leadership stands at 502.
In reply to a question, BNP secretary general said, "When the series of meetings conclude, you will be informed of our views in due time. You will also be informed of our next plan of action."
The BNP secretary general said, "Political and organisational matters were discussed at these meetings. Discussions were also held on the overall political situation, the present circumstances, the efforts towards a one-party rule, repression of the opposition, Khaleda Zia not being released, false cases and so on."