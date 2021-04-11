Khaleda Zia tests positive for Covid-19

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that he saw the Covid-19 report on Khaleda Zia being positive for coronavirus on the social media. He said he is trying to reach the party’s Gulshan office and hasn’t confirmed it as yet.

However, a copy of Khaleda Zia’s Covid-19 report has gone viral on social media. Anyone can scan a QR code from the report to see the test result from the website of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

An owner of a private hospital in the capital told Prothom Alo he has been instructed to keep a ready cabin at his hospital’s Covid-19 unit for the treatment of a Covid-19 patient.

Meanwhile, the report contains a mobile number belonging to technologist Md Sabuj, a member of Khaleda Zia’s media team. He, however,has no knowledge whether Khaleda Zia has tested positive for Covid-19 or not.