BNP condemns arrest warrant against Khaleda

Condemning the issuance of an arrest warrant against its chairperson Khaleda Zia in a defamation case by a Narail court, BNP on Thursday said it has exposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's 'political vengeance', reports UNB.

"Arrest warrants have been issued against Khaleda Zia and our party standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Wednesday. With this move, the current prime minister has once again exposed her vengeance towards our chairperson," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhl Kabir Rizvi.

"The issuance of this arrest warrants is the manifestation of inhumanity, cruelty and brutality. We strongly condemn and protest the arrest warrants," he added.








