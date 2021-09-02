BNP conspiring to regain power illegally, says Quader

In his written statement the AL leader said that the Zia-Mushtaq clique seized power in an illegal and unconstitutional manner through the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on 15 August in 1975.

In the process they destroyed the democratic spirit and the values of the 1971 Liberation War.

"Through a long movement and struggle, the spirit of liberation war and democratic values were re-established in this country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu," he said.