BNP criticises launching of news portal by police

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came down heavily on the launching of a news portal by police.

Inspector general of police (IGP) recently inaugurated the force’s own news portal -- news.police.gov.bd.

“When police want to do journalism, you have to understand that this state is not functional. Why would not this state collapse? Police have been given such power,” Fakhrul said while addressing a programme at National Press Club on Friday.

Bangladesh Chhatra Forum and Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum jointly organised the discussion meeting to mark the day when BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman was released from jail in 2008.