BNP decides to contest five by-polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to contest Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Pabna-4, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls.
The decision was taken at the party’s standing committee meeting at the chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday evening.
They earlier boycotted by-polls in Jashore-6 and Bogura-1 as the elections were held amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The party would sell nomination forms for the Pabna-4 constituency from 10:00am to 5:00pm at Naya Paltan office on Sunday. The aspirants are asked to submit the nomination forms within 2:00pm on Monday. Interviews of the nomination seekers would be started from 5:00pm on the day at the party’s Gulshan office.
When asked, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo, “We never said we wouldn’t take part in election. We refrained from taking part in those elections for the COVID-19 situation. But we’ve taken decision to participate as the authorities are trying to bring back normalcy.”
The parliamentary seats were vacant as five Awami League lawmakers died amid the coronavirus situation in the last four months.
The election commission has already published schedule for Pabna-4 by polls