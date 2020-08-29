BNP decides to contest five by-polls

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to contest Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Pabna-4, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls.

The decision was taken at the party’s standing committee meeting at the chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday evening.

They earlier boycotted by-polls in Jashore-6 and Bogura-1 as the elections were held amid the coronavirus pandemic.