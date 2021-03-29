BNP demands govt's immediate resignation

Blaming the government for the loss of lives in different parts of the country over the last three days in violence, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday asserted that this "regime must go".
“This government has shed the blood of common people on Bangladesh soil on the day of the 50th anniversary of Independence. It must shoulder the full responsibility for the bloodletting and loss of lives in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria in the last three days, and it must repay the blood debt,” he said.
Speaking at a protest rally, he said, "We want to make it clear that a country can never go on like this. This government can never cling to power by dashing people’s hopes and aspirations even after the 50 years of the country’s independence. They must go.”
As part of the party’s countrywide programme, Dhaka south and north units of BNP arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting the killing of people and police attacks on the Independence Day and snatching people’s democratic rights.
Fakhrul urged the government to step down immediately and transfer power to a neutral government paving the way for holding a credible election under an impartial election commission.
Otherwise, he warned, that the government will have to quit power facing the fate like other dictators of the past. “Let’s get united and forge a unity of people.”
The BNP leader alleged that the government has turned parliament into a rubber stamp in a planned way.
“The independence of the judiciary has been snatched, the administration has been politicised and law enforcement agencies have been turned into partisan oppressive forces. They (govt) did it to establish one-party Baksal rule. So, they must be ousted from power,” he observed.
Fakhrul said law enforcers together with ruling party activists repressed the country’s people over the last few days while many people , including BNP leaders and activists, were arrested by police.
He voiced concern over the growing price hike of daily essentials ahead of Ramadan, and urged the government to take effective steps to keep the prices of commodities within the buying capacity of people.
The BNP leader said their party wants Bangladesh to have good relations with neighbouring countries as the government claims it has very close relations with India. “But the Teesta water-sharing deal has not yet been signed and the border killing has not been stopped yet.”
He said the government cannot resolve outstanding problems with India and realise Bangladeshi people's justified demands due to its 'subservient' policy.
“We would like to say that we won't be able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of our people and protect the independence of Bangladesh by keeping this regime in power. Our freedom and democracy are now at stake under the current government,” Fakhrul observed.