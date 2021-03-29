BNP demands govt's immediate resignation

Blaming the government for the loss of lives in different parts of the country over the last three days in violence, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday asserted that this "regime must go".

“This government has shed the blood of common people on Bangladesh soil on the day of the 50th anniversary of Independence. It must shoulder the full responsibility for the bloodletting and loss of lives in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria in the last three days, and it must repay the blood debt,” he said.

Speaking at a protest rally, he said, "We want to make it clear that a country can never go on like this. This government can never cling to power by dashing people’s hopes and aspirations even after the 50 years of the country’s independence. They must go.”

As part of the party’s countrywide programme, Dhaka south and north units of BNP arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting the killing of people and police attacks on the Independence Day and snatching people’s democratic rights.