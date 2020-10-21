BNP demands reelections to local bodies

Turning down the results of local body elections held on Tuesday at different parts of the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Wednesday demanded reelections, bringing various allegations of fraudulence in voting, reports news agency UNB.

“The ruling party cadres indulged in terrorism, captured voting centres, cast fake votes and stuffed ballots in local government elections yesterday (Tuesday) in different areas of the country,” said party leader Syed Emran Saleh Prince.

Prince has recently been given the charge of the party’s central office due to the hospitalisation of senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.