BNP failed to repatriate Rohingyas: Information minister

These achievements have been made possible with time-befitting steps of the Awami League government, he said.

Hasan Mahmud said that after Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina returned to the country as AL president in 1981, she started a month-long tree plantation campaign through Krishak League in 1983 to transform it into a social movement.

“She has been able to transform tree plantation into a full-fledged movement after taking charge of the country in 1996. People now go to the market and buy necessary products as well as saplings. Apart from other shops, there are also seedling shops at different markets,” he added.

He went on saying, “Tree plantation has turned into a movement in the country today. Social organisations like Tilottama Chattogram have made a huge contribution to the movement.”

The tree-covered area in Bangladesh is 22.4 per cent of the total land. This small country has more tree-covered area than India. But our country could have more beautiful trees and adorned with flowers if we were a little more aware. We can make the country more beautiful if we are a little more careful over tree plantation,” he added.