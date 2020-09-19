BNP for united movement to ‘protect democracy’



The BNP leader said the media and journalists are going through the toughest time due to the government's 'repressive and suppressive' acts. "A situation has been created here, especially creating fear and panic, that no one now dares rise voice and express their views freely."



He said there have never been so many unemployed journalists in the country. "After the introduction of Bakshal in 1975, all but four newspapers were shut. They now indirectly created the same situation. Those who now speak in favour of them and those who're on their side will only be able to run their newspapers and channels and media outlets. But they won't allow others to do so."



