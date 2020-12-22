BNP forms 25 committees sans Maj Hafiz

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has formed 25 committees as part of its plan to celebrate the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh. But the party has not kept its vice-chairman, retired Major Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, in any of the committee.
This was revealed when the party standing committee member, and the convener of the golden jubilee celebration committee, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the names of the leaders who formed the 25 committees at a media briefing at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office today, Tuesday.
Earlier, on 14 December, BNP served show-cause notices to Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud who had taken part in a discussion of the Sammiloto Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of professionals. After the event, some of BNP leaders and activists had taken out an anti-government procession, later dispersed by police action.
Certain elements in BNP’s senior leadership feel that Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud had instigated the BNP men to take up such a procession without any decision from the party.
Shawkat Mahmud was given 72 hours to reply and Hafiz Uddin was given five days. The notices were signed by BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud answered to the notices within the time. However, on 19 December, Hafiz Uddin told a media briefing that the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi had violated all protocol and decorum by issuing this notice based on false information.
BNP has not taken any decision regarding Hafiz Uddin and Shawkat Mahmud, who has also not been kept in any of the 25 committees.
Before announcing the names of the committee members, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said as a party of Freedom Fighters they have a greater responsibility to celebrate the golden jubilee of the independence of the country.
He further said committees would be formed abroad as well to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence.