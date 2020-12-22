BNP forms 25 committees sans Maj Hafiz

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has formed 25 committees as part of its plan to celebrate the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh. But the party has not kept its vice-chairman, retired Major Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, in any of the committee.

This was revealed when the party standing committee member, and the convener of the golden jubilee celebration committee, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the names of the leaders who formed the 25 committees at a media briefing at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office today, Tuesday.

Earlier, on 14 December, BNP served show-cause notices to Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud who had taken part in a discussion of the Sammiloto Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of professionals. After the event, some of BNP leaders and activists had taken out an anti-government procession, later dispersed by police action.