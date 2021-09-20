BNP formulating strategies for movement, elections under its own leadership

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to strengthen the party before the reconstitution of the election commission in February next year as the party is formulating strategies to launch a movement seeking specific demands.

Besides, BNP has a plan to carry out the movement under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia. If Khaleda Zia falls ill all of a sudden or gets imprisoned again, the party wants to conduct the movement under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of the party.

Several responsible leaders of the party disclosed this information to ProthomAlo. They said in the recent meetings, all the leaders of the party wanted to keep trust on their own strength.