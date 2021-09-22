BNP gets hurt as people in good position now: Quader

"In fact, the BNP leaders are getting hurt as the country's people are in good position now, overcoming the COVID-19 impacts," he added.
Quader said it is very normal that those, who continue making falsehood and poisonous statements for assuming power, would not like the people's welfare. The life of people started getting normal after coping with COVID-19 consequences, but the BNP leaders are still staying inside their homes, which makes the whole nation frustrated, he said.
The AL general secretary said the country's people are bored hearing the repeated statements of the BNP in the last 13 years that the government would be ousted through movement.
Staying inside their homes, the BNP leaders are shedding crocodile tears for farmers, workers and journalists, he said.
Responding to an allegation of the BNP leaders, Quader said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman carried out various programmes for developing agriculture and farmers' welfare, and prime minister Sheikh Hasina government continued this tread.
The agriculture-friendly government has set a unique example through ensuring fair prices of agricultural outputs, marketing of agricultural products and providing loans and incentives for farmers, he said.
Recalling that many farmers seeking fertilisers were killed during the BNP era, the road transport minister said the country's farmers did not get necessary support during the BNP reign but the BNP leaders are now showing artificial sympathy to them.
Obaidul Quader also said the "SDG Progress Award" conferred on prime minister Sheikh Hasina will remain as a milestone in the history of Bangladesh.
The prime minister was conferred with the prestigious award as Bangladesh has already achieved remarkable progress in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under her leadership.
On Monday, the UN-sponsored Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) conferred prime minister Sheikh Hasina with "SDG Progress Award" for Bangladesh's steady course in responding to the universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure peace and prosperity for all.
Quader said prominent US economist and development strategist professor Jeffrey D Sachs introduced Sheikh Hasina as the "jewel in the crown of the day" at the full assembly of the UN's ninth annual international conference on sustainable development.
He said Sachs also appreciated her leadership in spearheading the SDG campaign even during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of the Awami League and general people, the AL general secretary greeted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for this achievement and wished her long life and sound health.