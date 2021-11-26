BNP holds countrywide prayer sessions for Khaleda's recovery

BNP arranged prayer sessions in mosques across the country, including the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of its ailing party chairperson Khaleda Zia after Jum’a prayers on Friday.

As part of the party’s countrywide programme, a special prayer session was held at the national mosque in the capital.

Senior BNP leaders, including its standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Dhaka south city unit president Abdus Salam and Dhaka north city unit president Amanullah Aman, among others, joined the programme.

During a munajat after the Jum’a prayers, Baitul Mukarram Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Mohammad Mizanur Rahman prayed for the long life of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the early recovery of Khaleda Zia.