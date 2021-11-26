BNP holds countrywide prayer sessions for Khaleda's recovery

Later, BNP arranged a doa mahfil on the south premises of the national mosques followed by a munajat for the speedy recovery of Khaleda and her release for going abroad for advanced treatment.
Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme.
An additional number of policemen were deployed around the Baitul Mukarram Mosque areas centering BNP’s programme.
BNP leaders said prayer sessions were also arranged in different mosques and the worship places of other religious community members across the country praying for Khaleda.
Meanwhile, five family members of late national leader Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani met Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital around 10am. They stayed there for around 30 minutes.
Later, talking to reporters, Mahmuda Khanam Bhasani, a daughter of Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, said, “Begum Zia is able to speak, but very slowly. She is very weak. She urged all to pray for her.”
Mahmuda urged prime minister Sheikh Hasina to take steps for sending Khaleda abroad for treatment considering her failing health.
The four other members of Bhasani's family include his eldest daughter Rizia Bhasani, grandsons Habib Hasan, Mahmudul Haq Shanu and granddaughter Suraiya Sultana.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.
The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
They said Khaleda needs advanced treatment abroad immediately as she is also suffering from critical cardiac, kidney and liver problems, high blood sugar and low hemoglobin level.
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
However, law minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia’s appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.