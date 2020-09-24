‘BNP holds secret meetings to oust govt’

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP is out to hatch conspiracy at home and abroad to oust the government as conspiracy is the political philosophy of the party, reports BSS.

“Media reports revealed that BNP and communal forces held secret meetings with a foreign agency to make an evil design to oust the government. On the one hand, they hatch conspiracy abroad against the government and, on the other hand, they talk about joining polls,” he said.

He said such behavior reveals that BNP maintains ‘double standard’ and does politics of conspiracy. They talk about democracy and polls but resort to duplicity and conspiracy, he added.