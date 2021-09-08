Politics

BNP is another name of people's mistrust: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP is another name of people's mistrust as the shout of the party's movement is merely a luxury, reports BSS.

He came up with the remark while addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence in the capital.

Responding to a statement of BNP, Quader said, “In fact, subordination is the tool of BNP, which always looks for undemocratic ways to assume state power. The BNP is a subordination-friendly party that does not follow its own constitution".

He said those, who seek help from foreigners in words and do not have the courage to go to people, are the real henchmen.

The ruling Awami League wants to build this country as self-esteem and prosperous one with the spirit of the Liberation War, but to the contrary, the BNP wants to turn Bangladesh into a subordinated and failed state, he said.

