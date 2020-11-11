BNP is far away from the role people expect from it: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the only political strategy of Bangladesh Nationalist Party is to oppose the government on all issues, reports news agency BSS.

“Opposition is its only political strategy. So, how will the BNP add colour to the developing rainbow of democracy?” he questioned while speaking at a virtual media briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence on parliament premises in the capital.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is far away from the role that the people expect from the party to strengthen democratic institutions in the country.