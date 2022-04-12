BNP leader Ishraque gets bail

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain secured bail on Tuesday after six days of his arrest in an arson attack case, reports UNB.

Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on a bond of Tk 5,000.

Earlier on 6 April, police arrested Ishraque Hossain, while he along with Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal leaders was distributing leaflets highlighting the Awami League government's failure in controlling the prices of daily essentials and against its alleged corruption.